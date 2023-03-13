DIARY-Political and General News Events from March 13

For other diaries, please see:

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington -------------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -------------------------------------------------------------------- MONDAY, MARCH 13

** DOHA/AMMAN - Minister of National Defence of Romania, Angel Tîlvăr, pays official visits to the State of Qatar and the Hashemit Kingdom of Jordan. (To March 18) ** SAN DIEGO - U.S. President Joe Biden hosts Australia, Britain to reveal details of submarine pact to counter China.

** ANKARA - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu holds a news conference with his Mongolian counterpart Battsetseg Batmunkh - 0845 GMT. ** BRUSSELS - Spanish Economy Minister Nadia Calviño meets EC Finance Commissioner Mairead McGuinness at a Eurogroup meeting in Brussels - 1030 GMT.

** PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron meets with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Paris for a working dinner - 1900 GMT. ** BELGRADE - EU's envoy Miroslav Lajcak to meet Serbian president Aleksandar Vucic - 1430 GMT.

** ALGIERS - EU High Representative Josep Borrell will start a two-day visit to Algeria. (Final day) ** TEHRAN - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko began a two-day official visit to Iran. (Final day)

** LONDON - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Malaysia, YB Dato' Seri Diraja Zambry Abd Kadir will be leading Malaysia's delegation to the Commonwealth Day Reception, Commonwealth Ministerial Action Group (CMAG) Meeting and Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers Meeting (CFAMM) in London. (To March 15) ** JUBA - Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has arrived in South Sudan for one-day working visit.

BERLIN/BRUSSELS - Prime Minister of Bhutan Lotay Tshering to visit Germany and EU. (To March 22) SARAJEVO - Prime Minister of Slovenia Robert Golob to visit Bosnia. SEOUL/HANOI - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland Zbigniew Rau to visit South Korea and Vietnam. (To March 17)

TASHKENT - United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk to visit Uzbekistan. (To March 15) ATHENS - Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides visits Athens, meets Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. (to March 14) BRATISLAVA - Czech President Petr Pavel visits Slovakia on his first foreign trip (To Mar. 14) BERLIN - German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier meets with Bhutan's Prime Minister Lotay Tshering in Berlin – 0900 GMT BERN, Switzerland- Intergovernmental panel on Climate Change meet in Switzerland (to Mar 17). BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting.

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MARCH 14 ** ADDIS ABABA/NIAMEY - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Ethiopia and Niger. (To March 17)

** BRUSSELS - EU countries health ministers meet to discuss European Medicines Agency budget. ** BRUSSELS - EU finance ministers to discuss changes to the EU's debt rules - 0800 GMT.

** STRASBOURG, France - Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda makes a speech to EU lawmakers in parliament as part of its "This is Europe" series, likely to touch on the war in Ukraine - 0930 GMT. BERLIN - German President Frank Walter Steinmeier receives President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in Berlin. – 0930 GMT BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, MARCH 15

** LUSAKA - Zambian Finance Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane will speak at an online interactive forum - 0800 GMT. ** BERLIN - Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson delivers a keynote address at the Hertie School in Berlin to lay out his vision for a greener, safer and freer Europe - 1000 GMT. GLOBAL - World Day of Action against Seal Hunting. DAMASCUS - Syria marks the 12th anniversary of an uprising against President Bashar al-Assad. LONDON - British Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt presents the UK government's budget and has commissioned the Office for Budget Responsibility to prepare an economic and fiscal forecast to go with it. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MARCH 16

** BERLIN - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for a working lunch in Berlin. ** NIAMEY - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits Niger, where he will meet with President Mohamed Bazoum and other senior officials.

** PRETORIA - South African President Cyril Ramaphosa hosts his Tanzanian counterpart Samia Suluhu Hassan on a state visit - 0800 GMT. ASTANA - United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk to visit Kazakhstan. (To March 17)

TOKYO - Japan Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada, British Defense Minister Ben Wallace and Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto to meet in Tokyo. TOKYO - South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol to visit Japan for summit with Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida. (To March 17) BRUSSELS - EU-Albania Stabilisation and Association Council meeting. HALABJA, Iraq – 35th anniversary of 5,000 civilian Kurds being killed in Iraqi chemical weapons attack. DUBLIN, Ireland - St. Patrick's Festival (to March 19). PRAGUE - New Czech President Petr Pavel will visit Poland, soon after taking office on March 9. (to March 17). - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MARCH 17

** RIGA - EU trade commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis speaks at the conference 'The Baltic-Nordic EU Conversations 2023' in Riga, Latvia - 0815 GMT. BRUSSELS - EU-Republic of North Macedonia Stabilisation and Association Council meeting. ITALY - Anniversary of the unification of Italy VIENNA - The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) foreign ministers will meet in Vienna, Austria. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, MARCH 18

** ORHID, NORTH MACEDONIA - European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell will meet with President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić and Prime Minister of Kosovo Albin Kurti in Ohrid, North Macedonia to focus on finalising the Implementation Annex of the EU Agreement on the path to normalisation of relations between Kosovo and Serbia. TOKYO - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to visit Japan. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, MARCH 19 NEW DELHI - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to visit India. (To March 21) PODGORICA - Montenegro holds presidential elections EGYPT – 12th anniversary of Egyptian referendum on constitutional reforms. ASTANA - Kazakh House of Representatives Election. PODGORICA – Montenegro Referendum Election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MARCH 20

** NEW DELHI - Prime Minister of Japan Kishida Fumio will pay an official visit to India. (To March 21) ** COPENHAGEN - The presidents of COP27 and COP28 head a two-day ministerial meeting to assess action and progress on climate commitments. (To March 21) BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MARCH 21 BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, MARCH 22 GLOBAL - World Water Day. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MARCH 23

OTTAWA - U.S. President Joe Biden will visit Canada to meet with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and address Canada's parliament. (To March 24) GLOBAL - World Meteorological Day. BRUSSELS - European Council meeting. (To March 24) - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MARCH 24 GLOBAL - World Tuberculosis Day. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, MARCH 26 HAVANA - Cuban National Assembly of People's Power Election.

ASHGABAT - Turkmenistan National Assembly Election. PARIS - King Charles on an official visit to France. (To March 29) - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MARCH 27 PHNOM PENH - Malaysian prime minister Anwar Ibrahim visits Cambodia. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MARCH 28 BEIJING - Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping BALI, Indonesia - 1st ASEAN+3 Finance and Central Bank Deputies' Meeting. (To March 29) - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, MARCH 29

JERUSALEM - Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov will visit Israel. BALI, Indonesia - Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Finance Deputies Meeting. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MARCH 30 BALI, Indonesia - Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Finance and Central Bank Deputies' Meeting. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MARCH 31 BALI, Indonesia - ASEAN Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors' Meeting. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, APRIL 2 SOFIA - Bulgarian National Assembly Election. HELSINKI - Finnish Parliament Election. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, APRIL 4 BRUSSELS - NATO Foreign Ministers meet in Brussels (To April 5)

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, APRIL 11 AMSTERDAM - French President Emmanuel Macron makes a state visit to the Netherlands, accompanied by first lady Brigitte Macron, where he will meet King Willem-Alexander. (To April 12) - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, APRIL 22 LISBON - Portugal to host bilateral summit with Brazil. (To April 25) - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, APRIL 24 LUXEMBOURG – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, APRIL 26 WASHINGTON DC - South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol to meet U.S. President Joe Biden in Washington. DELPHI, Greece - Greece hosts annual economic conference in Delphi. (To April 29) - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, APRIL 28 BUDAPEST - Pope Francis to visit Hungary (To Apr 30) STOCKHOLM – Eurogroup Meeting. BRUSSELS - EU informal meeting of economic and financial affairs ministers. (To April 29) - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, APRIL 30 ASUNCIÓN - Presidency of Paraguay Election. ASUNCIÓN - Paraguayan Chamber of Deputies Election. ASUNCIÓN - Paraguayan Chamber of Senators Election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MAY 8

** BERLIN - German Finance Minister Christian Lindner gives a keynote address at a confrence for German tax advisers - 1315 GMT. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MAY 12 ** STOCKHOLM - EU foreign ministers meet in Stockholm during the Swedish presidency of the Council of the European Union.

