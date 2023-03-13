U.S. government responded decisively to SVB fallout - German FinMin
Reuters | Updated: 13-03-2023 19:53 IST | Created: 13-03-2023 19:53 IST
The U.S. government and financial authorities have acted decisively in response to the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank , German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said on Monday.
U.S. regulators were forced to step in with a series of emergency measures after the failure of the two banks, which threatened to trigger a broader crisis.
European and German financial institutions are monitoring the situation, Lindner said in Brussels on the sidelines of a Eurogroup meeting.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
