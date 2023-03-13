Left Menu

Kerala HC directs civic body to submit details of money spent on Brahmapuram waste plant

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 13-03-2023 20:26 IST | Created: 13-03-2023 20:26 IST
Kerala HC directs civic body to submit details of money spent on Brahmapuram waste plant
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala High Court on Monday asked the Cochin Corporation to produce before it the details of money spent by the civic body for the maintenance of Brahmapuram waste treatment plant here, which was emitting toxic fumes for the past 10 days.

A bench headed by Justice S V Bhatti expressed his displeasure when District Collector N S K Umesh joined the hearing a little late.

The court also instructed the Kerala State Pollution Control Board to apprise it about what work the body has done till date in connection with the pollution from the plant.

Meanwhile, the Collector informed the court that the fire at all the sectors in the affected plant were extinguished by Sunday night but minor reignitions were seen today morning.

The Collector also told the court that the fire service officials and the other agencies will monitor the situation for the next seven days.

The pollution in the city, as per the air quality index (AQI), has improved, Umesh told the court.

The HC directed the corporation secretary to produce the details of expenditure for the maintenance of the waste treatment plant. The court also asked the Pollution Control Board what action it will take against the private contractor manning the plant.

The court will further hear the matter on Tuesday.

The fire, which began on March 2, was almost completely extinguished on Sunday night. On March 10, taking serious note of the administration's failure in tackling the smouldering fire at the plant, the High Court had appointed a committee to monitor the situation.

The committee comprises the Ernakulam district collector, Pollution Control Board officials and secretary of the Kerala State Legal Services Authority.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against health care charges; Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head and more

Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against hea...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule returns crew of four from space station mission

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule returns crew of four from space station...

 Global
4
New hopes emerge for the people of Tibet in the changing world

New hopes emerge for the people of Tibet in the changing world

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Windows to Chrome: The Evolution of Microsoft and Google

Cloud Wars: Azure vs AWS vs GCP

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023