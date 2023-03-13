UK's Rishi Sunak: China's behaviour in recent years 'concerning'

Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 13-03-2023 22:30 IST | Created: 13-03-2023 22:30 IST
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Monday China's behaviour in the past few years had been "concerning," adding that the world's second-largest economy's values were different to those of the United Kingdom.

"I think it's just clear that it (China) represents a systemic challenge to our world order, it's a country with fundamentally different values to ours and its behaviour in the past few years has been concerning," Sunak told Sky News during his trip to the United States on Monday.

