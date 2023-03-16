Banned drugs worth Rs 8.50 crore seized in Mumbai; two held

Police on Thursday raided a commercial unit in Mumbai and recovered ketamine and strips of a banned drug collectively worth nearly Rs 8.50 crore, an official said. Two persons were arrested in connection with the seizure from the premises in suburban Andheri.

According to the crime branch official, acting on reliable information, the Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC) of the Mumbai police raided the commercial unit and recovered 15.743 kg of ketamine worth Rs 7.87 crore and 23,410 strips of a banned drug valued at Rs 58,31,500.

The police were trying to get more details about the arrested accused and to whom they were going to supply the drugs, he said.

The duo was booked under relevant sections of the NDPS Act and further investigation was underway, the official added.

