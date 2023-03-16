Delhi Police identifies man in video showing people riding on top of moving cars

Left Menu

The Delhi Police has identified one of the many men in a video that showed up on social media recently in which they were seen riding on top of moving cars and in their windows, it said on Thursday.In the 1.15-min-long video, a group of men were seen cheering and waving riding on top of moving cars.A senior police officer said that the video seemed to be an edited version of different clips and was probably shot last November.Cognizance of the matter has been taken.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2023 21:53 IST | Created: 16-03-2023 21:53 IST
The Delhi Police has identified one of the many men in a video that showed up on social media recently in which they were seen riding on top of moving cars and in their windows, it said on Thursday.

In the 1.15-min-long video, a group of men were seen cheering and waving riding on top of moving cars.

A senior police officer said that the video seemed to be an edited version of different clips and was probably shot last November.

''Cognizance of the matter has been taken. We are inquiring into it to identify the offenders and to get the details of the time of incident. Appropriate legal action shall be taken against the offenders,'' Delhi Police said in a tweet.

One of them has been identified as Prince Pandit, who has a YouTube channel with a large number of followers, another officer said.

On the basis of the video, police have also identified some of the vehicles and sent a team to nab Pandit.

