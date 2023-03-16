Left Menu

PTI | Golaghat | Updated: 16-03-2023 22:10 IST | Created: 16-03-2023 22:10 IST
Court dismisses case under UA(P)A against student
A local court on Thursday dismissed a case under UA(P)A against a college student for a social media post purportedly in support of the proscribed ULFA(I). The Golaghat session court judge dismissed the case against Barshashree Buragohain, maintaining that expressing one's views cannot be grounds for facing persecution.

The public prosecutor had submitted before the court on March 9 that there was lack of incriminating material to proceed against the student and requested permission to withdraw the case.

Barshashree, was arrested on May 18 last year from Uriamghat in Golaghat district for allegedly writing a post titled 'Akou Korim Rashtra Droh' (will rebel against the nation again).

A student of B.Sc second year mathematics of Jorhat's DCB College at the time of arrest, she had appeared for her semester examinations while behind bars after procuring necessary permission from a Golaghat court.

She was granted bail by Gauhati High Court in July after being lodged nearly two months in Golaghat central jail after a local court initially rejected her bail petition.

Her arrest under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act had led to widespread protests and demand for her release so that she can appear for her examinations with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma saying that if her parents or anybody takes responsibility that she will not join the ULFA(I) she will be released. He had maintained that she was arrested for her statement to join the banned ULFA(I) and not for writing a poem.

