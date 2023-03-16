Left Menu

Moldovan parliament approves law on Romanian language

Moldova's parliament on Thursday approved a law on referring to the national language as Romanian in all legislative texts and the constitution, despite opposition from a pro-Moscow communist party.

Reuters | Updated: 16-03-2023 22:22 IST | Created: 16-03-2023 22:22 IST
Moldovan parliament approves law on Romanian language

Moldova's parliament on Thursday approved a law on referring to the national language as Romanian in all legislative texts and the constitution, despite opposition from a pro-Moscow communist party. The move is intended to resolve a heated dispute over whether the national language should be referred to as Romanian or Moldovan.

The constitution currently refers to the national language as Moldovan, but Moldova's 1991 declaration of independence from the Soviet Union stipulated that Romanian is the official language. Moldova's governing PAS party proposed the draft law to bring the constitution into line with a constitutional court ruling in 2013 that the declaration of independence takes precedence over the constitution.

Some Moldovans see the potential change as righting what they regard as a wrong done when the Soviet Union sought to impose the notion of a Moldovan language written in Cyrillic to reinforce the Moldovan identity. Angry communists and socialist deputies raised banners in parliament to show their disapproval.

"The Constitution of Moldova: Moldova, Moldovans, Moldovan language," read one banner. Many Moldovans consider their language to be Romanian. Ohers want it referred to as Moldovan.

The language dispute has raged as the government has pursued membership of the European Union and relations with Russia have deteriorated following Moscow's invasion of neighbouring Ukraine in February last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi LG asks NDMC to plant 5L tulips sourced from J-K, Himachal Pradesh in city

Delhi LG asks NDMC to plant 5L tulips sourced from J-K, Himachal Pradesh in ...

 India
2
FEATURE-Why does the US still retain the biometrics of millions of Iraqis?

FEATURE-Why does the US still retain the biometrics of millions of Iraqis?

 Global
3
Starlink now offers a global roaming option to its customers

Starlink now offers a global roaming option to its customers

 Global
4
Vasant Kunj dog attack: Delhi Mayor raises doubt over brothers' death cause

Vasant Kunj dog attack: Delhi Mayor raises doubt over brothers' death cause

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Battle of the Chatbots: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic

The Ultimate Showdown: Artificial Intelligence vs Human Intelligence

The Role of Blockchain in the Advancement of Cloud Computing in 2023

Building a Better Future: The Power of Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023