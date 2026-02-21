Rajasthan Assembly Erupts Over CBI Probe Demand

In the Rajasthan Assembly, tensions soared on Saturday as members of the Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP) disrupted proceedings. The disruption was a result of demands for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into alleged paper leaks and irregularities in recruitment exams.

BAP legislators expressed their frustrations through slogans and posters, emphasizing the need for an inquiry to seek justice for unemployed youth. Thawarchand, a BAP MLA, criticized the lack of governmental action despite prior assurances, calling for CBI involvement.

Agriculture Minister Dr Kirodi Lal Meena stirred the pot with remarks directed at state Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra, adding to the assembly's charged atmosphere. Order was eventually restored with intervention from Chairperson Phool Singh Meena.