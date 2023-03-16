Woman, 25, found with throat slit in northeast Delhi, police looking for absconding husband

A 25-year-old woman was found with her throat slit Thursday afternoon inside her rented house in the northeast Delhi's Karawal Nagar area, police said.

Police found one Nisha, a resident of Rama Bai Mohalla, Karawal Nagar, dead with her throat apparently slit with a sharp edged weapon, a senior police officer said.

Her 32-year-old husband, Azeez, is absconding along with their two children, police said.

The couple was married for the last nine years. There is a history of frequent fights between them. They were living on rent and had shifted to this house just five days ago, the officer said.

The victim had last spoken with a friend around 11 pm on Wednesday.

Azeez, a native of Kasganj in Uttar Pradesh, works as a glass carpenter in Bhajanpura, police said.

Several teams have been formed to trace him, they added.

