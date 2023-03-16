Left Menu

Blinken announces $150 mln in new aid for Sahel

Reuters | Updated: 16-03-2023 23:33 IST | Created: 16-03-2023 23:33 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced on Thursday $150 million in new humanitarian assistance for Africa's Sahel region, saying it would provide life-saving support to refugees and others impacted by conflict and food insecurity.

Making the announcement during a visit to Niger, Blinken said the aid would address needs in Niger, Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali and Mauritania. The package also included funding to support Sahelian refugees in Libya and Niger, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

