French unions plan more strikes against pension reform on March 23

Reuters | Updated: 17-03-2023 00:19 IST | Created: 17-03-2023 00:19 IST
French unions plan another day of strikes and demonstrations against President Emmanuel Macron's pension reform, a union spokeswoman said on Thursday. "The united union front continues to demand the withdrawal of the reform and calls for another day of strikes and demonstrations on Thursday, March 23," hardline CGT union official Catherine Perret told a news conference.

President Emmanuel Macron's government on Thursday invoked special constitutional powers to push through a much-contested pension reform without a vote in parliament, where his centrist party does not have an absolute majority.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

