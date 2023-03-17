Left Menu

Kolkata man arrested for murdering friend

Kolkata Police has nabbed a Tangra resident from Delhi for allegedly murdering his friend in a fit-of-rage for molesting his wife, a senior officer said on Thursday.Acting on a missing complaint lodged earlier this month by the family of deceased Jhunu Rana, police began their probe and suspected the involvement of his friend, who had recently gone to the national capital, he said.We found that the accused and his wife were missing from their home, and traced them to Delhi.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 17-03-2023 01:29 IST | Created: 17-03-2023 00:56 IST
Kolkata man arrested for murdering friend
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kolkata Police has nabbed a Tangra resident from Delhi for allegedly murdering his friend in a fit-of-rage for molesting his wife, a senior officer said on Thursday.

Acting on a missing complaint lodged earlier this month by the family of deceased Jhunu Rana, police began their probe and suspected the involvement of his friend, who had recently gone to the national capital, he said.

''We found that the accused and his wife were missing from their home, and traced them to Delhi. Our officers went there, and during questioning, he admitted to have killed Rana,'' the officer told PTI.

During preliminary probe, it was found that the accused killed his friend in a fit-of-rage after the arrested person's wife alleged that she was molested by Rana, he said.

''The accused has been brought to Kolkata. We have recovered a decomposed body from a nearby canal, as located by the arrested person. But it is yet to be ascertained whether the body is of the missing person. It has been sent for post-mortem examination,'' he added.

Meanwhile, locals gheraoed Tangra Police Station on Thursday evening, alleging police ''inaction''. A large force was deployed there.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi LG asks NDMC to plant 5L tulips sourced from J-K, Himachal Pradesh in city

Delhi LG asks NDMC to plant 5L tulips sourced from J-K, Himachal Pradesh in ...

 India
2
FEATURE-Why does the US still retain the biometrics of millions of Iraqis?

FEATURE-Why does the US still retain the biometrics of millions of Iraqis?

 Global
3
Starlink now offers a global roaming option to its customers

Starlink now offers a global roaming option to its customers

 Global
4
The Role of Blockchain in the Advancement of Cloud Computing in 2023
Blog

The Role of Blockchain in the Advancement of Cloud Computing in 2023

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Battle of the Chatbots: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic

The Ultimate Showdown: Artificial Intelligence vs Human Intelligence

The Role of Blockchain in the Advancement of Cloud Computing in 2023

Building a Better Future: The Power of Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023