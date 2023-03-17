Left Menu

ICC judges issue arrest warrant for Putin over war crimes in Ukraine

The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant on Friday against Russian President Vladimir Putin, accusing him of being responsible for war crimes committed in Ukraine. Moscow has repeatedly denied accusations that its forces have committed atrocities during its one-year invasion of its neighbour.

Reuters | Updated: 17-03-2023 20:50 IST | Created: 17-03-2023 20:50 IST
ICC judges issue arrest warrant for Putin over war crimes in Ukraine

The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant on Friday against Russian President Vladimir Putin, accusing him of being responsible for war crimes committed in Ukraine.

Moscow has repeatedly denied accusations that its forces have committed atrocities during its one-year invasion of its neighbour. The ICC issued the warrant for Putin's arrest on suspicion of unlawful deportation of children and unlawful transfer of people from the territory of Ukraine to the Russian Federation.

Earlier this week Reuters reported

that the court was expected to issue warrants, the first in its investigation into the Ukraine conflict. Separately the court issued warrants for Maria Alekseyevna Lvova-Belova, Russia's Commissioner for Children's Rights, on the same charges.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: New analysis reveals dynamic volcanism on Venus; OneWeb 'moves on' from Soyuz-stranded satellites as its network nears completion and more

Science News Roundup: New analysis reveals dynamic volcanism on Venus; OneWe...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pregnancy-related deaths in US surged during pandemic - CDC; Sanofi to cut US price of its most-prescribed insulin by 78% and more

Health News Roundup: Pregnancy-related deaths in US surged during pandemic -...

 Global
3
SpaceX to launch SES-18 and SES-19 communication satellites on Friday

SpaceX to launch SES-18 and SES-19 communication satellites on Friday

 Global
4
The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity
Blog

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity

The Battle of the Chatbots: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023