LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Brazil's Lula to travel to China at end of March

Lula will meet in Beijing with a host of Chinese dignitaries to discuss "trade, investment, reindustrialisation, energy transition, climate change and world peace and security," the ministry said. US to pledge over $171 mln in aid for Venezuela -US official WASHINGTON - The United States plans to pledge over $171 million in funding for Venezuela at a donor conference on Friday in Brussels, a U.S. official told Reuters. The pledge is expected to come at a European Union-backed conference focused on building solidarity with Venezuelan refugees and migrants.

Reuters | Updated: 17-03-2023 21:37 IST | Created: 17-03-2023 21:37 IST
SAO PAULO - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will visit China from March 26 to 31 following an invitation by Chinese leader Xi Jinping, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Friday. Lula will meet in Beijing with a host of Chinese dignitaries to discuss "trade, investment, reindustrialisation, energy transition, climate change and world peace and security," the ministry said.

US to pledge over $171 mln in aid for Venezuela -US official WASHINGTON - The United States plans to pledge over $171 million in funding for Venezuela at a donor conference on Friday in Brussels, a U.S. official told Reuters.

The pledge is expected to come at a European Union-backed conference focused on building solidarity with Venezuelan refugees and migrants. Brazil police make new arrests in Jan. 8 attack investigation

SAO PAULO - Brazilian police on Friday launched the eighth phase of an operation to identify individuals who "participated, financed, omitted or encouraged" the attacks on the country's state institutions in Brasilia on Jan. 8, the Federal Police said in a statement. The authorities said they are carrying out 46 search and seizure warrants and 32 arrests in nine states and in the Brazilian capital.

Taiwan, facing loss of ally Honduras, says it won't bow to China TAIPEI - Taiwan will remain resilient, not bowing before the "big bully in the neighborhood", Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said on Friday as the island faces the loss of long-term ally Honduras to China.

On Tuesday, Honduran President Xiomara Castro announced the government would seek diplomatic ties with Beijing, which would come at the expense of Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory. Castro's foreign minister, Enrique Reina, said on Wednesday that the pivot to China was partly because Honduras was "up to its neck" in financial challenges and debt - including $600 million it owes Taiwan. (Compiled by Steven Grattan; Editing by Richard Chang)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

