UP CM Yogi Adityanath visits ailing mother at AIIMS Rishikesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited his ailing mother, Savitri Devi, at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Rishikesh in Uttarakhand on Sunday.

ANI | Updated: 17-06-2024 06:53 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 06:53 IST
UP CM Yogi Adityanath visits ailing mother at AIIMS Rishikesh
Uttar Pradesg Chief Minister Yogi Adityana with his mother Savitri Devi. (Photo/X). Image Credit: ANI
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited his ailing mother, Savitri Devi, at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Rishikesh in Uttarakhand on Sunday. During his visit, CM Yogi was accompanied by Uttarakhand Health Minister Dhan Singh Rawat and Haridwar MP Trivendra Singh Rawat.

This visit marked his first meeting with his mother, Savitri Devi, in two years. He spent about 20 minutes at AIIMS Rishikesh, where his mother was admitted to the geriatric ward due to age-related ailments. The Chief Minister also met with the AIIMS Director to enquire about his mother's health. Previously, she had been admitted for an eye infection.

CM Yogi originally hails from Uttarakhand and his family resides in Pachaur village in Pauri Garhwal. CM Yogi had previously visited his ancestral village in 2022, where he sought blessings by touching his mother's feet. On Saturday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also visited Adityanath's mother to enquire about her well-being.

After visiting his mother, the Chief Minister visited with the injured victims of the Rudraprayag road accident to assess their condition and ensure they received proper medical care. During his conversation with the injured and the doctors, CM Yogi assured them of all possible support from the state government. He reassured all the injured that the state government stands with them and will ensure they face no difficulties.

At least 14 people were killed as the tempo traveler carrying 26 passengers fell into a deep gorge in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district on Saturday. The Uttarakhand government has ordered a probe into the matter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

