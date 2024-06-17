Left Menu

Massive fire at medicine factory in UP's Sikandrabad area, none injured

A massive fire broke out in a medicine factory in the Sikandrabad area of Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr on Sunday night.

ANI | Updated: 17-06-2024 06:52 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 06:52 IST
Massive fire at medicine factory in UP's Sikandrabad area, none injured
Visuals from spot. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

A massive fire broke out in a medicine factory in the Sikandrabad area of Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr on Sunday night. Sikandrabad Circle Officer (CO) Poornima Singh said that the fire is under control but efforts to douse the flames completely are underway.

The police said that no injuries have been reported so far. Visuals from the incident site showed thick black smoke rising from the huge flames. According to the police, at least eight fire tenders were involved in the dousing operation.

As soon as the information of the fire was received, the police rushed to the spot and the nearby areas of the factory were evacuated, they added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

