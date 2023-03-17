Left Menu

Russian children's commissioner says ICC warrant honours her work - RIA

The ICC on Friday issued arrest warrants for both President Vladimir Putin and the commissioner, Maria Lvova-Belova, for the war crime of illegal deportation of children from Ukraine. "It's great that the international community has appreciated the work to help the children of our country," the RIA Novosti news agency cited her as saying.

Reuters | Updated: 17-03-2023 21:46 IST | Created: 17-03-2023 21:46 IST
Russia's presidential commissioner for children's rights on Friday said the International Criminal Court's (ICC) decision to order her arrest for war crimes validated her work "helping the children of our country", the RIA Novosti news agency reported. The ICC on Friday issued arrest warrants for both President Vladimir Putin and the commissioner, Maria Lvova-Belova, for the war crime of illegal deportation of children from Ukraine.

"It's great that the international community has appreciated the work to help the children of our country," the RIA Novosti news agency cited her as saying. Lvova-Belova said last month she had "adopted" a child from the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, now under Russian control.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

