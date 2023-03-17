Left Menu

Minor girls influenced by Lawrence Bishnoi flee home, click selfies outside Bathinda jail

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-03-2023 21:59 IST | Created: 17-03-2023 21:59 IST
Minor girls influenced by Lawrence Bishnoi flee home, click selfies outside Bathinda jail
  • Country:
  • India

Two minor girls influenced by Lawrence Bishnoi on social media ran away from their homes in Delhi, reached Bathinda and clicked selfies outside the jail where the gangster is lodged, officials said on Friday.

The girls came by train and reached the central jail in Bathinda on Wednesday, a police official said.

The jail authorities informed the police when they found the duo clicking selfies.

Investigations revealed that the girls were influenced by Bishnoi on social media, the official said.

''Their parents were called. The girls were counselled and handed over to their parents,'' Deputy Superintendent of Police (Bathinda) Gurpreet Singh said.

The girls lied to their parents, who hail from Jharkhand, and travelled to Bathinda, the police said.

Bishnoi is one of the accused in the killing of singer Sidhu Moosewala.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Mansa district last May.

Goldy Brar, a member of Bishnoi's gang, had claimed responsibility for the murder.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: New analysis reveals dynamic volcanism on Venus; OneWeb 'moves on' from Soyuz-stranded satellites as its network nears completion and more

Science News Roundup: New analysis reveals dynamic volcanism on Venus; OneWe...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pregnancy-related deaths in US surged during pandemic - CDC; Sanofi to cut US price of its most-prescribed insulin by 78% and more

Health News Roundup: Pregnancy-related deaths in US surged during pandemic -...

 Global
3
SpaceX to launch SES-18 and SES-19 communication satellites on Friday

SpaceX to launch SES-18 and SES-19 communication satellites on Friday

 Global
4
The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity
Blog

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity

The Battle of the Chatbots: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023