Two aides of Atiq Ahmed’s brother held in UP

PTI | Bareilly | Updated: 17-03-2023 23:23 IST | Created: 17-03-2023 23:23 IST
Two alleged aides of former MLA Ashraf, who is currently lodged in a jail here, were arrested, police said on Friday.

Ashraf is the brother of gangster-turned-politician and former MP Atiq Ahmed.

Police arrested Farhad alias Guddu, a resident of Partapur Jeevan Sahay village of Izzatnagar, and Yameen, a resident of Saqlain Nagar in the Baradari area, Bareilly Superintendent of Police Rahul Bhati said.

The two were wanted in connection with several cases registered at Bithri Chainpur police station, he added.

Bhati said Farhad is a property dealer and worked in partnership with Ashraf's brother-in-law Saddam. Evidence of his money transactions with Saddam was found, he added.

It also came to the fore that Farhad and Yameen used to visit Ashraf in the jail, the police officer said.

Ashraf's name has come up in the investigation of the Umesh Pal murder case in which Atiq Ahmed, his wife and other family members are the main accused.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

