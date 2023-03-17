J'khand woman sentenced to life imprisonment for killing husband to secure his job

A Jharkhand court on Friday sentenced a woman to life imprisonment after finding her guilty of murdering her husband in West Singhbhum district in 2017 to secure his job on compassionate grounds.

The court of Principal District and Sessions Judge, Vishwanath Shukla pronounced the judgement on Anita Kumari alias Anita Singh for killing her husband Rajeev Kumar Singh on January 25, 2017.

It also slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 on her.

After committing the crime, Anita hung her husband's body from the ceiling.

A case was registered and Anita Kumari was later arrested after evidence was found indicating her involvement.

Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar said Anita and Rajeev were married in 2007 but their relationship was not cordial and they did not stay together.

However, when the deceased got recruited as a Group D staffer in the Railways in 2013, she returned to him.

They lived together along with their daughter in quarters allotted to the deceased in Chaibasa and the incident took place there. During the course of interrogation, Anita told the police that she killed her husband to secure his job on compassionate grounds.

