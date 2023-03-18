Democratic lawmakers urge US to probe Goldman Sachs' role in SVB collapse

A group of Democratic U.S. lawmakers sent a letter to regulators and the Justice Department requesting a probe into the role of Goldman Sachs Group Inc in the collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank , the office of U.S. Representative Adam Schiff said on Friday.

The letter was sent to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler, and Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation Chair Martin Gruenberg from Schiff and 19 other members of the California congressional delegation.

