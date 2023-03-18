Left Menu

Another interview of Bishnoi surfaces day after Pb Police claimed gangster's interview was not possible from state jail

a day after Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav claimed that an interview of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was not recorded inside any jail of the state, another surfaced on Friday.It was run by a private news channel that had run the first interview on March 14.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-03-2023 00:47 IST | Created: 18-03-2023 00:47 IST
Another interview of Bishnoi surfaces day after Pb Police claimed gangster's interview was not possible from state jail
a day after Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav claimed that an interview of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was not recorded inside any jail of the state, another surfaced on Friday.

It was run by a private news channel that had run the first interview on March 14. Bishnoi, who is currently lodged in the high-security Bathinda jail, in the latest video can be seen in an orange T-shirt and with short hair and beard.

There was no immediate reaction from the state government to the undated interview. In the latest interview, Bishnoi can be heard speaking about the Goindwal jail incident that took place last month and in which two gangsters were killed.

This interview surfaced a day after Yadav claimed that the first interview of Bishnoi by the private news channel was not recorded inside the Bathinda jail, or any other prison of the state.

Yadav's assertion on Thursday had come after the news channel ran the interview, which triggered criticism by the opposition parties over the state of law and order in the state.

He had said, ''This is a categorical finding that this interview was not recorded in Bathinda jail or any other jail of Punjab.'' ''This person was handed over by Rajasthan Police to the custody of Bathinda jail on March 8. He was produced in the Talwandi Sabo court on March 9 on a one-day police remand and sent back to Bathinda jail on March 10,'' Yadav had said.

The DGP had also said the interview might have been recorded earlier.

''In the interview, Lawrence Bishnoi is sporting a long beard and a long hairdo which is quite visible. He is wearing a yellow T-shirt. When he was brought back to Bathinda jail, he was having a short haircut and a different attire,'' Yadav had said. ''When his belongings were searched at the time of entry to jail, no yellow T-shirt was there. The interview does not mention his recent friction with gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria or the incident in the Goindwal jail which indicates it might have been recorded earlier,'' the DGP had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

