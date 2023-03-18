Tunisian president names Kamal Feki as new interior minister

Tunisian President Kais Saied on Friday appointed the governor of Tunis, Kamal Feki, as the new interior minister, hours after Taoufik Charafeddine announced his resignation from the post.

This month, Feki refused to grant a protest permit to the opposition Salvation Front coalition, saying that its leaders were involved in plotting against state security, but the Interior Ministry allowed them to protest.

