Left Menu

Five held with narcotic substances worth Rs 48 lakh in Mumbai

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-03-2023 19:00 IST | Created: 18-03-2023 19:00 IST
Five held with narcotic substances worth Rs 48 lakh in Mumbai
  • Country:
  • India

Five persons were arrested on Saturday for alleged possession of narcotic substances worth Rs 48 lakh in suburban Santacruz here, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, the Mumbai police's crime branch conducted a raid at Rodrix Chawl and apprehended the accused, an official said.

The police recovered 1.62 kg of charas, 353 gm of ganja and other materials used for gambling during the raid, he said, adding that the total value of the seized contraband was Rs 48 lakh.

The accused were arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and produced before a court, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PwC India Launches Cloud Technology Development Programme in Five Campuses to Boost Digital-First Skills

PwC India Launches Cloud Technology Development Programme in Five Campuses t...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Vaccine-derived poliovirus detected in Burundi, Congo; Sarepta slides as FDA about-turn on panel clouds gene therapy approval path and more

Health News Roundup: Vaccine-derived poliovirus detected in Burundi, Congo; ...

 Global
3
Clove Dental reaffirms its commitment to oral health as it celebrates its 12th Anniversary

Clove Dental reaffirms its commitment to oral health as it celebrates its 12...

 India
4
How three points of El Clasico will define La Liga title race

How three points of El Clasico will define La Liga title race

 Spain

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity

The Battle of the Chatbots: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023