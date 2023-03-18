Five held with narcotic substances worth Rs 48 lakh in Mumbai

Five persons were arrested on Saturday for alleged possession of narcotic substances worth Rs 48 lakh in suburban Santacruz here, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, the Mumbai police's crime branch conducted a raid at Rodrix Chawl and apprehended the accused, an official said.

The police recovered 1.62 kg of charas, 353 gm of ganja and other materials used for gambling during the raid, he said, adding that the total value of the seized contraband was Rs 48 lakh.

The accused were arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and produced before a court, the official said.

