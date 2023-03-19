Left Menu

Australia did not promise US support for Taiwan in submarines deal

Queried on if there was a "quid pro quo" owed to the U.S. flowing from the submarines deal, Marles said: "Absolutely not". Under the AUKUS deal, which Asian allies had welcomed but which Beijing has criticized as an act of nuclear proliferation, the U.S. intends to sell Australia three of the U.S. Virginia class subs, built by General Dynamics, in the early 2030s, with an option for Australia to buy two more.

Reuters | Updated: 19-03-2023 05:45 IST | Created: 19-03-2023 05:45 IST
Australia did not promise US support for Taiwan in submarines deal

Australia has "absolutely" not vowed to support the U.S. in a conflict over Taiwan in return for U.S. Virginia-class submarines, Australia's Defence Minister Richard Marles said on Sunday. Australia, the U.S. and Britain this week unveiled the multi-decade AUKUS project in which Australia will buy the U.S. military submarines before joint British and Australian production and operation of a new submarine class, SSN-AUKUS.

Australia's centre-left Labor government believes the A$368 billion ($244.06 billion) deal is necessary given Chinese military buildup in the region, which it has labelled the largest since World War Two. Asked on ABC television if, in return for access to the U.S. military submarines, Australia had given the U.S. any commitment to help during a conflict over Taiwan, Marles said: "Of course not, and nor was one sought".

China views democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory, which Taiwan disputes

. Queried on if there was a "quid pro quo" owed to the U.S. flowing from the submarines deal, Marles said: "Absolutely not".

Under the AUKUS deal, which Asian allies had welcomed but which Beijing has criticized as an act of nuclear proliferation, the U.S. intends to sell Australia three of the U.S. Virginia class subs, built by General Dynamics, in the early 2030s, with an option for Australia to buy two more. Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has said the programme would start with a A$6 billion investment over the next four years to expand a submarine base and the country's submarine shipyards, as well as train skilled workers.

Australia is also set to provide A$3 billion to expand U.S. and British shipbuilding capacity, with the bulk of the money to speed up production of U.S. Virginia-class submarines.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PwC India Launches Cloud Technology Development Programme in Five Campuses to Boost Digital-First Skills

PwC India Launches Cloud Technology Development Programme in Five Campuses t...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Vaccine-derived poliovirus detected in Burundi, Congo; Sarepta slides as FDA about-turn on panel clouds gene therapy approval path and more

Health News Roundup: Vaccine-derived poliovirus detected in Burundi, Congo; ...

 Global
3
How three points of El Clasico will define La Liga title race

How three points of El Clasico will define La Liga title race

 Spain
4
Clove Dental reaffirms its commitment to oral health as it celebrates its 12th Anniversary

Clove Dental reaffirms its commitment to oral health as it celebrates its 12...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity

The Battle of the Chatbots: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023