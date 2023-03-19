Delhi Police at Rahul Gandhi's doorstep over 'women being sexually assaulted' remark
The Delhi Police on Sunday reached the residence of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in connection with a notice issued to him over his women are still being sexually assaulted remark made during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. According to police, Gandhi gave a statement in Srinagar during the Bharat Jodo Yatra that I have heard that women are still being sexually assaulted.
The Delhi Police on Sunday reached the residence of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in connection with a notice issued to him over his “women are still being sexually assaulted” remark made during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. The police team headed by Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Sagar Preet Hooda arrived at Gandhi's 12, Tughlaq Lane residence, officials said. Taking cognisance of social media posts, police had sent a questionnaire to the Congress leader and asked him “to give details about the women who approached him regarding sexual harassment''. According to police, Gandhi gave a statement in Srinagar during the Bharat Jodo Yatra that 'I have heard that women are still being sexually assaulted'. Police had asked him to give details of these victims so that security could be provided to them, the officials said.
