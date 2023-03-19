G7: inaction by U.N. Security Council over N.Korea missile tests 'regretful'

Foreign ministers of the Group of Seven (G7) nations said on Sunday they regret the inaction by the U.N. Security Council over N.Korea's missile tests.

In a statement, they noted "obstruction" by some members of the UNSC. Though they did not name them, China and Russia have blocked recent attempts to do more in response to N.Korea.

The group condemned North Korea's March 16 launch of an Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) as "undermining regional and international peace and security."

