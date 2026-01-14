Left Menu

Miraculous Reunion: Missing Siblings Found in Ramgarh

Two siblings, aged 4 and 5, went missing from Ranchi's Dhurwa after visiting a grocery store. They were located in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district, with police deploying a 40-member team to find them. Their absence spurred protests in the state capital. Details to follow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 14-01-2026 10:00 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 10:00 IST
In a heartwarming turn of events, two young siblings who disappeared from Ranchi's Dhurwa were discovered in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district on Wednesday, according to police sources.

A devoted police unit was dispatched from Ranchi to recover the children and bring them home safely, a spokesperson confirmed.

SP (Ranchi-Rural) Praveen Pushkar reported to PTI that the children, aged 4 and 5, were eventually found in Chitarpur, sparking relief after widespread protests erupted over their disappearance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

