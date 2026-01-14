Taiwan Issues Arrest Warrant for OnePlus CEO Amid Allegations of Illegal Operations
Taiwan prosecutors have issued an arrest warrant for OnePlus CEO Pete Lau over alleged illegal business operations and recruitment activities in Taiwan. Lau, alongside two Taiwanese citizens, is accused of hiring over 70 employees for smartphone research and development, contravening Taiwan's laws governing relations with China.
Taiwanese prosecutors on Tuesday announced an arrest warrant for Pete Lau, the CEO of Chinese smartphone manufacturer OnePlus, accusing him of illegal business practices and recruitment in Taiwan.
According to the Shilin District Prosecutors Office, Lau and two Taiwanese individuals orchestrated the hiring of over 70 employees to conduct research and development, in violation of Taiwanese legislation that regulates cross-strait relations with China.
While OnePlus is based in Shenzhen, China, its affiliations with Oppo and the legal complications in Taiwan highlight ongoing tensions between Taiwan and China over technological expertise and talent acquisition.
