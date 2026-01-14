Taiwan Issues Arrest Warrant for OnePlus CEO Amid Allegations of Illegal Operations

Taiwanese prosecutors on Tuesday announced an arrest warrant for Pete Lau, the CEO of Chinese smartphone manufacturer OnePlus, accusing him of illegal business practices and recruitment in Taiwan.

According to the Shilin District Prosecutors Office, Lau and two Taiwanese individuals orchestrated the hiring of over 70 employees to conduct research and development, in violation of Taiwanese legislation that regulates cross-strait relations with China.

While OnePlus is based in Shenzhen, China, its affiliations with Oppo and the legal complications in Taiwan highlight ongoing tensions between Taiwan and China over technological expertise and talent acquisition.