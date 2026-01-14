South Korea's Presidential Review: Military Agreement Restoration

In an effort to enhance diplomatic ties, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has initiated a review of a 2018 military agreement with North Korea. This development was reported by the News1 agency on Wednesday.

The review aims to evaluate the potential benefits of reinstating the agreement, which was originally designed to reduce tensions and foster peace between the South and North Korea.

The Blue House, South Korea's presidential office, emphasized the importance of exploring all avenues to achieve lasting stability in the region.

