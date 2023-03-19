Left Menu

US senator says FBI, Justice Dept should help investigate SVB failure

Updated: 19-03-2023 19:08 IST
The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Justice Department should be involved in investigations of the failure of Silicon Valley Bank, U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen said on Sunday.

"I think they will be involved. I don't think we should leave this entirely to the Federal Reserve System," Van Hollen, a Democrat, told Fox News Sunday.

Van Hollen also said that regulators and lawmakers would need to debate whether and how to guarantee bank deposits above $250,000, adding: "We're not going to bail out any bank."

