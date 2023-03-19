Left Menu

Radical preacher Amritpal Singh issue: Habeas corpus petition moved in HC seeking his 'release'

Being a holiday, the hearing took place at the residence camp office of Justice N S Shekhawat.Following the petition, the court issued a notice of motion to the state government for March 21.The Punjab government had on Saturday launched a major crackdown against Amritpal, with the police arresting 78 members of the outfit headed by him, officials said.The elusive preacher, however, gave the police a slip and escaped their dragnet when his cavalcade was intercepted in Jalandhar district, even as authorities stepped up security at several places in the northern state.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-03-2023 21:07 IST | Created: 19-03-2023 21:07 IST
Radical preacher Amritpal Singh issue: Habeas corpus petition moved in HC seeking his 'release'
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab and Haryana High Court Sunday issued a notice to the Punjab government on a habeas corpus petition seeking ''release'' of radical preacher Amritpal Singh from the alleged illegal custody of police.

The development comes amid the Punjab Police action against the Khalistan sympathizer and members of his outfit 'Waris Punjab De'.

Petitioner Imaan Singh Khara, an advocate, claimed that Amritpal has been "illegally and forcibly" detained by the police from the Shahkot area of Jalandhar.

Khara, who is the legal advisor of Amritpal and his outfit 'Waris Punjab De', apprehended threat to Amritpal's life.

The petitioner prayed for the appointment of a warrant officer to visit the spot if the detenue is found in illegal custody.

Khara further prayed that the habeas corpus petition be allowed for the ''release'' of Amritpal Singh from the alleged custody of police. Being a holiday, the hearing took place at the residence (camp office) of Justice N S Shekhawat.

Following the petition, the court issued a notice of motion to the state government for March 21.

The Punjab government had on Saturday launched a major crackdown against Amritpal, with the police arresting 78 members of the outfit headed by him, officials said.

The elusive preacher, however, gave the police a slip and escaped their dragnet when his cavalcade was intercepted in Jalandhar district, even as authorities stepped up security at several places in the northern state. Police Sunday said Amritpal is yet to be arrested.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Sarepta slides as FDA about-turn on panel clouds gene therapy approval path; US FDA classifies recall of heart devices by Getinge as most serious and more

Health News Roundup: Sarepta slides as FDA about-turn on panel clouds gene t...

 Global
2
Study suggests how combination of drugs help to reduce lung tumors

Study suggests how combination of drugs help to reduce lung tumors

United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Even from 15th, Verstappen remains a big threat; Olympics-Asia athletes back Paris pathway for Russians, Belarusians and more

Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Even from 15th, Verstappen remains a big t...

 Global
4
AI-powered tools, deepfakes pose challenge of misinformation before Internet users

AI-powered tools, deepfakes pose challenge of misinformation before Internet...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity

The Battle of the Chatbots: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023