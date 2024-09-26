Left Menu

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Blasts Ashok Gehlot After Sanjivani Credit Cooperative Society Case Verdict

A day after receiving a clean chit from the Rajasthan High Court in the Sanjivani Credit Cooperative Society case, Union Tourism and Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat criticized former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Shekhawat accused Gehlot of politically motivated actions and misuse of administrative systems for personal gain.

Union Tourism and Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat launched a blistering attack on former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot a day after being cleared by the Rajasthan High Court in the Sanjivani Credit Cooperative Society case.

The High Court dismissed a petition to quash the FIR against Shekhawat, following the Special Operations Group's report, which found no incriminating evidence against him.

Shekhawat accused Gehlot of a long-standing practice of entangling political rivals through administrative manipulation and portrayed the matter as a battle for justice over defamation.

