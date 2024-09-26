Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Blasts Ashok Gehlot After Sanjivani Credit Cooperative Society Case Verdict

Union Tourism and Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat launched a blistering attack on former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot a day after being cleared by the Rajasthan High Court in the Sanjivani Credit Cooperative Society case.

The High Court dismissed a petition to quash the FIR against Shekhawat, following the Special Operations Group's report, which found no incriminating evidence against him.

Shekhawat accused Gehlot of a long-standing practice of entangling political rivals through administrative manipulation and portrayed the matter as a battle for justice over defamation.

(With inputs from agencies.)