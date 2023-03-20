Nanaia Mahuta to meet with China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang

Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta departs for China tomorrow, where she will meet with her counterpart, State Councillor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang, in Beijing.

This will be the first visit by a New Zealand Minister to China since 2019, and follows the easing of COVID-19 travel restrictions between New Zealand and China.

“New Zealand’s relationship with China is one of our most important, complex and wide ranging. Last year we marked fifty years of diplomatic relations between our two countries,” Nanaia Mahuta said.

“China is integral to New Zealand’s economic recovery but our relationship is far broader - spanning cultural, educational and sporting links.

“I intend to discuss areas where we cooperate, such as on trade, people-to-people and climate and environmental issues. I will continue to advocate for approaches and outcomes that reflect New Zealand’s interests and values, including on human rights. I also intend to raise New Zealand’s concerns about key regional and global security challenges, including the illegal Russian invasion of Ukraine.”

During her two days in Beijing, she will also engage with a range of stakeholders in the bilateral relationship. She will also connect with business leaders and hold a breakfast roundtable with women leaders.

“This visit provides an opportunity to have a constructive discussion across a broad range of areas - both where our interests and values align, like that of climate change, and where they differ,” Nanaia Mahuta said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)