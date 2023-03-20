Left Menu

Rajasthan man abducted by in-laws, nose chopped off

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 20-03-2023 16:01 IST | Created: 20-03-2023 16:01 IST
A man was abducted from Rajasthan's Ajmer district and his nose cut off allegedly by the family members of his wife who did not approve of their marriage, police said on Monday.

The victim filed a police complaint on Monday, alleging that he was abducted by the brother and other relatives of his wife on March 18 and taken to a village in Nagaur district, where they cut off his nose, said Station House Officer, Gegal, Ajmer Sunil Kumar.

Some of the accused have been detained and are being questioned in connection with the matter, Kumar said.

The man got married a while ago and his wife's family did not approve of the marriage, he said.

