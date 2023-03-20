Left Menu

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 20-03-2023 20:08 IST | Created: 20-03-2023 20:08 IST
Robbers assault Delhi bizman's driver, flee with SUV
Four unidentified suspects assaulted the driver of a Delhi-based businessman and made away with his SUV on the MG Road here, police said on Monday.

The accused also held the driver captive and later forcibly dropped him off near Chhawla in Delhi. An FIR was registered at the DLF Phase 2 police station, they said.

According to the complaint filed by driver Suresh Yadav, a resident of Baghanki village near Manesar, he has been working as a driver with a Delhi-based businessman for the last eight months.

Around 5 pm on Saturday, after dropping off the SUV owner opposite to the M3M building on the MG Road, he parked the SUV on the roadside and waited for the SUV owner.

''At the same time, after turning off the SUV, I opened the driver's side window panes when one youth came and asked me to hand over the SUV keys. Soon after, three youths entered from the rear side and caught hold of me from behind. They put me down in the middle of the seats behind the SUV and started thrashing me.

''They snatched the SUV key. While three were holding me captive in the SUV, the fourth suspect was driving the car towards IFFCO Chowk. After about an hour, they dropped me off at a deserted place near Chhawla in Delhi and fled the scene in the SUV. I somehow informed the SUV owner and police,'' driver Yadav was quoted as saying in his complaint.

Following the complaint, an FIR has been registered against three unidentified robbers under section 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) of the Indian Penal Code at the DLF Phase 2 police station on Sunday.

''The FIR has been registered and we are scanning CCTV footage of the nearby area. We are on the job and the accused will be arrested soon'', said Inspector Satender Singh, the Station House Officer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

