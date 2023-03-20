Left Menu

Mephedrone worth more than Rs 10 cr seized in Mumbai; three held

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-03-2023 20:11 IST | Created: 20-03-2023 20:11 IST
Mephedrone worth more than Rs 10 cr seized in Mumbai; three held
  • Country:
  • India

Three persons were arrested with mephedrone worth more than Rs 10 crore in Bandra-Kurla Complex area here, police said on Monday. The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) intercepted the accused near the BKC fire station in Bandra (east) on Saturday and recovered more than 5 kg of the contraband from their possession, an official said.

The seized drugs are worth more than Rs 10 crore, it was stated.

The accused have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and more arrests are likely in the case, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ozempic helps weight loss by making you feel full. But certain foods can do the same thing – without the side-effects

Ozempic helps weight loss by making you feel full. But certain foods can do ...

 United Kingdom
2
Researchers find increase in cases of gestational diabetes associated with screening procedures

Researchers find increase in cases of gestational diabetes associated with s...

 Canada
3
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover picks up two more hitchhikers

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover picks up two more hitchhikers

 Global
4
INSIGHT-Scratched EV battery? Your insurer may have to junk the whole car

INSIGHT-Scratched EV battery? Your insurer may have to junk the whole car

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Azure vs Google Cloud: A Comparison to Help Differentiate the Best Cloud Platform

Could the Emergence of Artificial Intelligence Lead to the Formation of New Religions?

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023