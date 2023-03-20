Mephedrone worth more than Rs 10 cr seized in Mumbai; three held

Three persons were arrested with mephedrone worth more than Rs 10 crore in Bandra-Kurla Complex area here, police said on Monday. The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) intercepted the accused near the BKC fire station in Bandra (east) on Saturday and recovered more than 5 kg of the contraband from their possession, an official said.

The seized drugs are worth more than Rs 10 crore, it was stated.

The accused have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and more arrests are likely in the case, the official added.

