Macron thanks Niger for help with liberation of French hostage

Emmanuel Macron on Monday thanked Niger for the country's help in securing the release of French journalist Olivier Dubois, who has been held hostage in Mali for almost two years, the French presidency said in a statement.

Dubois arrived in the Niger capital Niamey earlier on Monday with American aid worker Jeff Woodke, who was also released after more than six years in captivity.

The presidency said Macron had also reaffirmed France's commitment to fighting "terrorism in the Sahel."

