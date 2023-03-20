Left Menu

Kremlin says talks between Putin and Xi still ongoing - reports

Reuters | Updated: 20-03-2023 23:09 IST | Created: 20-03-2023 23:09 IST
Kremlin says talks between Putin and Xi still ongoing - reports

The Kremlin said on Monday that talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping were still continuing after almost four hours, Russian news agencies reported.

"The conversation is still going on," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, according to the RIA news agency.

Putin told Xi in a televised meeting earlier that he had looked at China's proposals on how to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, adding that the two would have an opportunity to discuss Beijing's ideas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ozempic helps weight loss by making you feel full. But certain foods can do the same thing – without the side-effects

Ozempic helps weight loss by making you feel full. But certain foods can do ...

 United Kingdom
2
Researchers find increase in cases of gestational diabetes associated with screening procedures

Researchers find increase in cases of gestational diabetes associated with s...

 Canada
3
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover picks up two more hitchhikers

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover picks up two more hitchhikers

 Global
4
INSIGHT-Scratched EV battery? Your insurer may have to junk the whole car

INSIGHT-Scratched EV battery? Your insurer may have to junk the whole car

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Azure vs Google Cloud: A Comparison to Help Differentiate the Best Cloud Platform

Could the Emergence of Artificial Intelligence Lead to the Formation of New Religions?

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023