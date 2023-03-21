French government survives 1st no-confidence vote

The French government has survived a no-confidence vote in the lower chamber of parliament and is expected to survive a second one, after its push last week to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64.

The no-confidence motion filed by a small centrist group and supported by a leftist coalition received 278 votes Monday, falling short of the 287 needed to pass.

Another motion at the initiative of the far-right that is expected to get less support from other groups' lawmakers.

If both votes fail Monday, the pension bill will be considered adopted.(AP) RUP RUP

