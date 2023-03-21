Left Menu

Video emerges of partygoers feasting on chinkara meat, protests erupt in Jodhpur

A video purportedly showing the carcass of a chinkara hanging from a tree while a dozen people are cooking and consuming its meat sparked protests among the Bishnoi community and wildlife activists, officials here said on Monday.The Bishnoi Tiger Force submitted a memorandum to the commissioner of police and the divisional forest officer, demanding the arrest of all the people seen in the video and booking them under the Wild Life Protection Act. The group also demanded the formation of flying squads for regular patrolling in the region.

PTI | Jodhpur | Updated: 21-03-2023 00:27 IST | Created: 21-03-2023 00:27 IST
Video emerges of partygoers feasting on chinkara meat, protests erupt in Jodhpur
  • Country:
  • India

A video purportedly showing the carcass of a chinkara hanging from a tree while a dozen people are cooking and consuming its meat sparked protests among the Bishnoi community and wildlife activists, officials here said on Monday.

The Bishnoi Tiger Force submitted a memorandum to the commissioner of police and the divisional forest officer, demanding the arrest of all the people seen in the video and booking them under the Wild Life (Protection) Act. The group also demanded the formation of flying squads for regular patrolling in the region. ''We have been assured that stern action would be taken against the culprits in two days. If nothing happens… we will hold a symbolic demonstration at the collectorate on Thursday,'' the Bishnoi Tiger Force chief Ram Pal Bhawad said. The video, which shows the chinkara hanging from a tree as its skin is being peeled and meat cut and cooked, was widely circulated on Sunday.

The clip is said to be from a farm at Pannesingh Nagar in Luni. Wildlife activist Om Prakash said many poachers set up their settlements on the Jodhpur-Barmer border and engaged in hunting chinkaras that they sold to groups such as these and even to hotels. Luni MLA Maahendra Bishnoi said he had inquired about the incident.

''The forest officers visited the spot and took blood samples. There is also a version that it was not a chinkara but a goat. So we are waiting for the results,'' said Bishnoi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ozempic helps weight loss by making you feel full. But certain foods can do the same thing – without the side-effects

Ozempic helps weight loss by making you feel full. But certain foods can do ...

 United Kingdom
2
Researchers find increase in cases of gestational diabetes associated with screening procedures

Researchers find increase in cases of gestational diabetes associated with s...

 Canada
3
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover picks up two more hitchhikers

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover picks up two more hitchhikers

 Global
4
INSIGHT-Scratched EV battery? Your insurer may have to junk the whole car

INSIGHT-Scratched EV battery? Your insurer may have to junk the whole car

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Azure vs Google Cloud: A Comparison to Help Differentiate the Best Cloud Platform

Could the Emergence of Artificial Intelligence Lead to the Formation of New Religions?

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023