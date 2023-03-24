Left Menu

Maha: Two boys drown in rainwater-filled pit; cops book two MIDC contractors

PTI | Thane | Updated: 24-03-2023 10:12 IST | Created: 24-03-2023 10:11 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Two boys drowned in a water-filled pit that was dug up for a pipeline work at Ambarnath in Maharashtra's Thane district, after which the police registered an offence against two contractors for negligence, an official has said. The children aged six and eight years drowned on Wednesday after accidentally falling into the pit while playing near their house in Dhaval Pada locality, the police official said. The bodies of the two minors were fished out and taken to a government hospital for a post-mortem, he added. ''The pit was dug for some water pipeline work being carried out by the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC). The pit, which was left open by the contractors, got filled with water after unseasonal rains,'' inspector P D Kadarkar of the Hill Line police station under Ulhasnagar division said. Two contractors of the MIDC were booked in connection with the drowning incident, he said. Parents of the two deceased boys and local residents held protests and demanded action against the contractors.

