SC directs all convicts, undertrials released during pandemic to surrender in 15 days

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2023 11:44 IST | Created: 24-03-2023 11:42 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Friday directed that all convicts and undertrial prisoners, who were released during the COVID-19 pandemic in a move to decongest jails, to surrender within 15 days.

A bench of Justices MR Shah and CT Ravikumar said undertrial prisoners, who were released on emergency bail during the pandemic, can move for regular bail before competent courts after their surrender.

''All the convicts who were released during COVID-19 pandemic after their surrender can move competent courts for suspension of their sentence'', the bench said.

Several convicts and undertrial prisoners, mostly those who were booked for non-heinous offences, were released during the pandemic in various states on the recommendations of high-powered committee set up in pursuant to directions of the apex court.

