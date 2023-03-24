Left Menu

Israel's attorney general: Netanyahu involvement in judicial overhaul is illegal

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 24-03-2023 14:02 IST | Created: 24-03-2023 13:59 IST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (Photo Credit - Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's violated the law by saying he would get personally involved in a judicial overhaul plan, the attorney-general said on Friday. In the face of intensifying protests against the proposed changes, Netanyahu said on Thursday that he was putting aside all other considerations and would do "anything it takes" to reach a solution.

Netanyahu added that his hands had been tied, but a new law limiting the circumstances in which a prime minister can be removed gave him more space for maneuver. However, Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara, in a letter addressed to Netanyahu, disagreed.

"The legal situation is clear: you must refrain from any involvement in initiatives to change the judiciary, including the makeup of the committee for the appointment of judges, as such activity is a conflict of interest." "Your statement last night and any action you take in violation of this matter is illegal and tainted by a conflict of interest," Baharav-Miara added.

