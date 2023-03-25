Left Menu

Canadians who were detained by China attend Biden speech, receive ovation

Their presence in Ottawa is likely to be seen as a symbolic gesture that shows Canada and the U.S. are politically aligned on China. Both countries introduced strategies last year to counter Chinese power in the Indo-Pacific region.

Reuters | Updated: 25-03-2023 00:08 IST | Created: 25-03-2023 00:08 IST
Canadians who were detained by China attend Biden speech, receive ovation

Two Canadian men whom China had detained for more than 1,000 days and were at the center of a dispute between Washington and Beijing attended President Joe Biden's speech to parliament in Ottawa on Friday, and received applause and a standing ovation. The men, who were released in 2021, will also attend the gala dinner for Biden on Friday evening, a spokesperson for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.

Chinese authorities took the two men, Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig, into custody in December 2018 shortly after Canadian police detained Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of Chinese telecoms equipment giant Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, on a U.S. warrant. They were released on the same day the U.S. Justice Department dropped its extradition request for Meng and she returned to China.

Canada and the U.S. say that the detention of the Canadian men - dubbed by the Canadian media as "the two Michaels" in a case followed closely north of the border - was illegal and arbitrary, an accusation that Beijing has denied. Their presence in Ottawa is likely to be seen as a symbolic gesture that shows Canada and the U.S. are politically aligned on China.

Both countries introduced strategies last year to counter Chinese power in the Indo-Pacific region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pharming's immune disorder drug; GSK loses bid to keep experts out of upcoming Zantac trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pharming's immune disorder drug; GSK lo...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Locks of hair compose a symphony of genetic information on Beethoven; Asteroid discovery suggests ingredients for life on Earth came from space and more

Science News Roundup: Locks of hair compose a symphony of genetic informatio...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC; Moderna signs licensing deal with Generation Bio in push beyond COVID and more

Health News Roundup: China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC; ...

 Global
4
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to send 56 Starlink satellites into orbit today: Watch live

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to send 56 Starlink satellites into orbit today: W...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

The Impact of Social Media on Mental Health: Tips for a Healthier Online Life

The Ultimate Showdown: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic vs Bard vs Ernie

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023