Death toll from US strikes on pro-Iran installations in Syria rises to 19 fighters, says Syrian war monitor

Reuters | Updated: 25-03-2023 13:26 IST | Created: 25-03-2023 13:06 IST
The death toll in U.S. air strikes on pro-Iran installations in eastern Syria has risen to 19 fighters, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a war monitor, said on Saturday. The observatory said that toll was from the initial U.S. response to a drone attack on Thursday on a U.S. military position in Syria that killed one American contractor and wounded another contractor and five troops.

Reuters was unable to independently confirm the toll.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

