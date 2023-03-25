Left Menu

UP: 3 held after firing takes place in jail over standing in queue

Three persons were arrested following a firing that took place over standing in a queue at the meeting centre of the Chaudhary Charan Singh jail here on Saturday, officials said. According to police, four persons had an argument with a woman over forming a queue, one of whom fired at her.

Updated: 25-03-2023 20:58 IST
Three persons were arrested following a firing that took place over standing in a queue at the meeting centre of the Chaudhary Charan Singh jail here on Saturday, officials said. According to police, four persons had an argument with a woman over forming a queue, one of whom fired at her. She had a narrow escape.

Police arrested three of them while one managed to flee from the spot. Those arrested have been identified as Shokindra alias Johny (35), Vipin (30) and Shubham. All of them are residents of the Hastinapur area of Meerut. A pistol and two cartridges have been recovered from them. The fourth associate is named Puneet.

Police have registered a case against the accused persons based on the complaint lodged by the woman. According to police, Shokindra had fired at her.

