Shooting reported around Palestinian town Huwara, Israeli military says
Reuters | Updated: 26-03-2023 02:49 IST | Created: 25-03-2023 22:02 IST
- Country:
- Israel
The Israeli military said on Saturday that it received a report of a "shooting incident" in Huwara, a flashpoint town in the occupied West Bank. Israeli media said two people were wounded.
The report came amid fears of violence flaring further during the holy Muslim month of Ramadan that coincides with the Jewish holiday of Passover.
