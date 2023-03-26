Left Menu

Two Israeli soldiers wounded in Palestinian shooting in flashpoint town

Two Israeli soldiers were wounded on Saturday, the military said, in a drive-by shooting claimed by a Palestinian armed group in the flashpoint town of Huwara in the occupied West Bank. The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PLFP) said in a statement that it had carried out the shooting.

Reuters | Updated: 26-03-2023 04:22 IST | Created: 26-03-2023 04:22 IST
Two Israeli soldiers wounded in Palestinian shooting in flashpoint town

Two Israeli soldiers were wounded on Saturday, the military said, in a drive-by shooting claimed by a Palestinian armed group in the flashpoint town of Huwara in the occupied West Bank.

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PLFP) said in a statement that it had carried out the shooting. The military said it was in pursuit of the suspect. It was the third shooting reported around Huwara within a month, raising fears of escalation during the holy Muslim month of Ramadan that partly coincides with the Jewish holiday of Passover, a time when violence has touched off in the past.

Allaying some concern, the first Friday Ramadan prayers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound - a tinder-box holy site in Jerusalem, ended peacefully. But on Saturday night, Israeli police said they had entered the shrine to remove some worshippers who they said were planning to "violate public order" and disrupt early morning prayers and visits by Israelis and tourists.

There was no immediate response from Palestinian or Muslim officials who have in the past condemned Israeli forces entering the shrine. On Sunday Israeli and Palestinian officials made commitments at a meeting in Egypt to de-escalate violence during Ramadan. The same day, a Palestinian gunman opened fire on an Israeli couple in their car in Huwara, wounding the man.

A gunman from the Hamas militant group killed two settlers in a car in the same town during the first round of Israeli-Palestinian de-escalation talks last month in Aqaba. Settlers responded to that attack by setting fire to Palestinians' homes and cars, killing at least one Palestinian.

Israeli media said dozens of settlers held a protest at the entrance of Huwara following Saturday's shooting and that Israeli forces prevented them from entering the town. Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, whose recent comments about the Palestinians, and earlier about Huwara, have drawn widespread criticism, said Israel must not let attacks from the town become routine.

"When we are under fire we must take significant action," he said, without elaborating. Over the past year, Israeli forces have made thousands of arrests in the West Bank and killed more than 200 Palestinians, including fighters and civilians, while more than 40 Israelis and three Ukrainians have died in Palestinian attacks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals for cancer drugs; Bayer says drug research focus no longer on women's health and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals fo...

 Global
2
NASA spacecraft cruising back to Earth with asteroid sample: All about the historic mission

NASA spacecraft cruising back to Earth with asteroid sample: All about the h...

 Global
3
Pakistan in "critically water insecure" category: UN report

Pakistan in "critically water insecure" category: UN report

 Pakistan
4
Ramadan: UN chief calls for solidarity as month of giving begins

Ramadan: UN chief calls for solidarity as month of giving begins

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

The Impact of Social Media on Mental Health: Tips for a Healthier Online Life

The Ultimate Showdown: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic vs Bard vs Ernie

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023